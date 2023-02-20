Klopp on Everything This Weekend: “Massive”

The most memorable thing about this weekend’s game was hands down (pun intended) Nick Pope forgetting where he was in the 21st minute of the game, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a lot to celebrate about Liverpool’s second win in a row. For Jurgen Klopp, everything seemed to come together in the game against 5th-place Newcastle, and he had a lot to say after the match was over.

“Massive. Massive, massive, massive,” Klopp told the club’s website about how big a win it was. “I don’t think we are in a position now where we can have a big mouth and say, ‘We are here and go again.’ It is obvious we are in a better place than we were a couple of weeks ago but there’s still space for improvement and we have to show consistency. So, next game Real Madrid, different competition, nothing to do with the game today. We have to recover and then go for that. After that it’s Crystal Palace. Palace is a tough place to go as well, so we have to keep going. When you are in the position we are in, there is no alternative to consistency to get out of it. And result-wise that was definitely good for consistency. And performance-wise, there was a lot of good stuff and areas we could improve.”

Liverpool faces Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and this is the best possible mindset the team could be in prior to that match-up.

“Massive,” Klopp added about how important this win was before the Real Madrid match. “I didn’t know it but I heard now the last clean sheet away from home was in April here – I can’t believe that, we have February, wow. Yeah, it’s massive, but that explains a little bit the issues we had in the game then that we couldn’t control it better, so just because it’s so long ago that we were in a situation obviously like that. It’s unfortunate football is not like cycling that you know it once you will do it always exactly on the same level. No, it is different. So the only way we can do it and get back on this track is by winning, and we did that now twice in a row and that feels absolutely incredible. Good.”