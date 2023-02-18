Newcastle 0, Liverpool 2: Man Of The Match

Well that was pretty darn fun! For the second game in a row, Liverpool have looked pretty darn competent going forward. The attack generated two goals early in the match before getting Nick Pope sent off. On the other end of the pitch, Alisson made some absolutely massive saves to keep a clean sheet, and also provided the ball to Mohamed Salah that caused Pope to come out of his box and handle the ball.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.