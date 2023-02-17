Stefan Bajcetic: “Just One Win Isn’t Enough”

Stefan Bajcetic bagged the Player of the Match award in the Merseyside Derby against Everton in the Premier League, and the fans rewarded him with an appropriate reception.

“That standing ovation was crazy. My legs were a bit shaky!” he said.

“For me, it was like the first time starting a game that big; it felt so good. When you are in the pitch you feel you can do everything, they’re going to back you – it was a very nice feeling.”

But he concedes that the 2-0 win, while much needed, is simply not enough.

“It’s always good to win. But after our situation, in a derby, it’s very important this win, but we know to [move] forward we need more and more wins. Just one win isn’t enough”, he added.

The faith shown in him by manager Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the coaching staff has paid off and he is improving his play and building up his confidence with all the game time he is getting.

“On the pitch, probably turning and knowing what’s around and then knowing when to speed up the game, when to slow down the game. And off the pitch, it’s just standards basically”, he said, describing the specific things he has learned recently.

Liverpool face Newcastle next, who are currently placed fourth in the Premier League.

“We know it’s going to be tough in St. James’ Park, but obviously we are Liverpool, so our aim is to win all the games. Hopefully we can do it”, Bajcetic added.