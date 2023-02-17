Liverpool Receive Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Newcastle Clash

And just like that, the sun just might be starting to peek over the clouds for Liverpool supporters.

An invigorating Merseyside victory earlier in the week was made that much sweeter by the returns of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Virgil Van Dijk from long-term injury.

The returning two attackers managed to get some minutes in the legs with the score already settled, while the Dutchman made do with a spot on the bench.

It feels like what could be—touch wood—the beginning of the end of what has been brutal and poorly timed injury crisis that has coincided with the Reds worst run of form in years.

While Van Dijk has admittedly not at his imperious best this season, the defensive stalwart still makes a massive difference in bringing stability along the backline. Therefore, it will delight Reds supporters that he, along with Jota, are reported to have made a full return to training this week with the 31-year-old arguably in contention to start against top four rivals, Newcastle at the weekend.

Another pleasant spotting was the sight of Luis Diaz back running as he steps up his return from a devastating long-term injury that saw him miss the past four months, including a chance to represent Colombia at the World Cup.

Luis Diaz continues his recovery from injury in Liverpool training today pic.twitter.com/Df3q3ipLfY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 16, 2023

It was the first time the speedy winger has been pictured outdoors since suffering a setback during Liverpool’s winter training camp in Dubai.

Diaz has not featured for the club since injuring his knee in the October 9 league match against Arsenal that required surgery, with Jota going down a week later with a calf injury, and Van Dijk missing the past month with a hamstring issue.

It is not all good news however, as summer signing Calvin Ramsey has undergone surgery and is reportedly set for a lengthy layoff to address a long-term injury. The reigning Scottish Young Player of the Year has had his first season at Anfield marred by injury setbacks after looking poised to provide Trent Alexander-Arnold with cover at right back.