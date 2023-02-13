Bajčetić and Salah Full of Mutual Compliments After Liverpool See Off Everton

Eighteen-year-old Stefan Bajčetić was a standout performer as Liverpool — looking better than they have in some time — easily gathered three points at home to Everton.

Fans are not the only ones who have noticed the academy player’s skill, with Mohamed Salah telling the press post-match “[Bajčetić] is a great player and person, he always tries to work hard. Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player maybe so hopefully he keeps that confidence and keeps going.”

This is big praise from the opening goalscorer, who echoes what many have thought: the youngster has been a bright light in a season that has been often hard to watch.

Upon being told of Salah’s praise, Bajčetić had compliments to pay to the Egyptian winger in return: “Mo Salah is probably one of the best players ever in Liverpool history so it is nice to hear a legend say that to me.”

Commenting on his performances and time with the first team, Bajčetić presented himself with maturity and perspective:

“It’s crazy, I was playing under 18s a year ago and now I am playing at Anfield and that just happened in one year and I am really enjoying it.

“To be fair, I played in a different position [today]. I thought it would be less comfortable, but it was good and I enjoyed it a lot.

“I won more confidence playing at Anfield for a couple of games so I always love a tackle so I combine both and that is good.

“It was a great game, with the crowd and the derby. Hopefully we keep playing well and win more games.”

His standing ovation from the Anfield crowd suggests that he and the supporters are on the same wavelength.