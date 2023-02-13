Liverpool vs. Everton: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS EVERTON

| Monday, February 13th |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST/3PM EST

Everton have not won a Merseyside Derby at Anfield in front of a crowd in 1999. Granted, the Blues did beat Liverpool during our last dreadful, injury plagued season, behind closed doors. It is once again a dreadful, injury plagued season. And once again, the Blues will like their odds at Anfield, with the Reds in absolutely dire form.

However, worse Liverpool squads than this one have still defended home turf from the our local rivals. And Everton always seem to find a way to blow things when they think they finally have a chance against the Reds.

So. Liverpool. Don’t do it for the points. Do it for the LOLZ.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Everton

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); NBCSN (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

EVERTON

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

