Rumour Mongering: Former Red Makes Bellingham Prediction

Liverpool’s form has been in the dumpster this season largely due to the play from the midfielders. It’s been long reported that Jurgen Klopp sees Jude Bellingham as the key piece to a midfield rebuild, but would not qualifying for the Champions League throw a spanner in the works? Former Liverpool player Glenn Johnson seems to think so.

“If Liverpool want a serious chance of signing Jude, then they need to be in the top four.” Johnson said speaking to BETFRED. “Let’s face it, anybody else that’s looking to sign Jude in the summer is going to be playing in the Champions League next season, and some of them will be trying to sign him off the back of winning their domestic league.”

“Let’s say if Liverpool finish sixth, then how can Jude pick them over a club like Real Madrid? I think if Liverpool don’t finish in the top four, then they may eliminate themselves from the race to sign him.”

It seems like we can’t go a single day without some sort of new rumor about Bellingham’s future. All Liverpool can do at this point is focus on righting the ship to finish the season the best they can.