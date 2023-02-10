Klopp Talk: Liverpool Look Forward to the Challenge of Dyche’s Everton

In his pre-match press conference, head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on the need for informed and targeted intensity in Monday’s derby:

Intensity is always important, an important part of the game and we never went into a derby and said, ‘Oh, I have nothing to say, it’s a derby, go for it.’ There is always information we have to give and we will give [it] this time as well. We know it’s a difficult game, Sean Dyche is now there and obviously a massive impact immediately, it was obvious. We have to prepare that – that’s what we did and will do in the upcoming days.

Though Dyche is new at the helm across Stanley Park, Klopp and many of his team are familiar with his style and tactics due to his long tenure at Burnley. Klopp is preparing his team for

A very compact side, very good in counter-attacking really and set-pieces will be very dangerous for us and a very important subject definitely. That’s the team, you could see that in the last game, it was good, a really good game. They had a lot of the game in their moments. Of course Arsenal were dominant, that’s clear, but in the end Everton had really good chances before they scored already and the goal came from a set-piece; that’s how they scored in the end but they could have scored in other moments as well. So we prepare for the team we saw against Arsenal, that makes sense. And because they are longer together now, all the patterns can be all a bit clearer for everybody. But the difference is it’s not there, it’s here – so we have to make sure that is clear and will be clear in the game as well.

Beyond the tactics, though, the Liverpool manager does see this as an opportunity to give the team a lift, to show what a Liverpool side should be about: