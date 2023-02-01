Newcastle Midfielder Guimaraes Suspended for Premier League Clash

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes won’t be facing Liverpool FC in two weekends’ time. The Brazilian received a straight red card for a poorly-timed challenge in the second half of their 2-1 win against Southampton in the 2nd leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Finals.

The Brazilian will be suspended for Newcastle’s matches with West Ham, Bournemouth and Liverpool. As for the Reds, they have Wolves (A), Everton, and Newcastle (A) to play before hosting Real Madrid at Anfield in a rematch of last year’s Champions League final.

Liverpool are already missing Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and most recently, Ibrahima Konaté, so any boost they could have is certainly welcome. Van Dijk, Jota, and Firmino are not expected to resume training until mid-February, while Konaté has been ruled out for three weeks with his hamstring injury. Luis Diaz remains the longest-term absence, with his return expected in March.

Liverpool are 10 points behind Newcastle, although oddly, they remain the only team to beat Eddie Howe’s side this season.