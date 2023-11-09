Klopp Talk: “I Am Not Surprised About Quansah Anymore”

It seems like every season, a new Liverpool FC youth product makes a breakthrough into the first team. Jarell Quansah is the latest player to do so, and he’s been mostly solid. In his last game against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, Quansah looked like he took a leap, putting in a genuinely influential performance.

Ahead of Liverpool’s game at Toulouse in the Europa League, manager Jürgen Klopp had some special praise for the young defender:

“If you would have asked me in pre-season that he would have been that good I would have been surprised, but since then I have seen him every day and I am not surprised about it anymore because I know from the first day of pre-season how good a player he will be. So, yes, great to have a boy from our own Academy with that quality, with that potential, we will see where it will end up, but it’s really promising. “He’s doing extremely well so far, it’s really cool as well, he’s good on the ball, aggressive in the challenges, has everything you need and a lot of space for improvement and development. That’s the best possible news for Liverpool. I am really happy he is here. There were obviously talks could he go on loan, he was on loan last year, can he go on loan again; we said no, so that was obviously a very good decision.”

The boss certainly likes what he sees from young Jarell. He’s taken his chances, and if the staff continue with this consistent sprinkling of minutes, he’ll likely continue to improve and build on his promising start. I can’t personally can’t wait to see what he’ll look like at the end of the season.