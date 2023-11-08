Virgil Van Dijk to Miss Toulouse Clash Due to Illness

During the standard pre-match presser ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League match against Toulouse, Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Reds captain and center half, Virgil Van Dijk, would miss out due to illness. Klopp noted that the Dutch defender isn’t expected to be out for an extended period and even couched that some of the thought in leaving him out might bring a preventative benefit as it may stay the spread of the unnamed illness to other players.

This precaution would be fine in all circumstances as player safety is paramount, but Reds fans can also be thankful that the team has, to this point, retained a perfect record in the group stage. With Liverpool topping the group with 9 out of 9 points secured, it should be a matter of when and not if the squad will punch their ticket into the knockout rounds.

Joining Van Dijk on the list of player that didn’t make the trip are Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones. On the former, Klopp sounded more optimistic, noting that the Dutch midfielder’s issue was related to a mild knee injury that has them potentially available for the match on the weekend against Brentford. For the young Scouser, things are only slightly less rosy with the gaffer indicating that Jones is ruled out for the weekend but should be available for the return from the International Break.

This is all relatively good news because it looks like the grouping of players most fans would like to have upon the resumption of league play, where the Reds face Manchester City, should be available. Here’s hoping that the Reds can keep the winning momentum headed into the break and, more, pick it right back up when they turn up against the Citizens. It will be a break replete with anticipation.