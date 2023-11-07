Mac Allister Suspended for Brentford Match

Liverpool’s midfield refresh has gotten a lot of the headlines this year as Jurgen Klopp’s new recruits have managed to not only replace the significant minutes of club stalwarts like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, but have looked to add a new dimension of dynamism. The entire unit looks thoroughly more electric than the previous iteration and there’s no denying the results. Unfortunately, a key cog in that group will be unavailable for Liverpool’s next Premier League match.

Argentinean midfield dynamo and the midfielder most often tabbed to handle duties at the 6, Alexis Max Allister, will not be available for the weekend’s tilt against Brentford. Alexis received a yellow card in the dull draw against Luton on Sunday, marking his fifth yellow card of the season and triggering an automatic one match ban.

At the beginning of the season, this suspension would have caused a bit of panic, but between recruitment and the continued development of young players like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, the midfield has suddenly become Klopp’s deepest department in the team. It’s likely that the gaffer will call on Wataru Endo to fill in for what will be Liverpool’s last match before the November International Break.

With none other than Manchester City waiting on the other side of the pause, one can only hope that Mac Allister will be able to take advantage of the extra rest and return to the squad healthy and raring to go. The Reds lining up against the Citizens is sure to provide fireworks and will certainly require having the full implement of first choice players available to secure the points.