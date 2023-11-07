Liverpool FC Offer Free Fan Coach for Women’s League Tilt Against Spurs

Matt Beard’s side will attempt to turn their victory over Leicester City on the weekend into a some forward momentum as they punch the clock for two matches this week. First, the Reds host Manchester City in a group stage clash in the Continental Cup.

Then, the squad travels to London on Sunday to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League. The club have the early match also known as the dreaded 4:30am kick off for folks on the West Coast of North America.

The club are offering a free coach service for traveling Reds who wish to make the trip South and cheer the team on. The official site notes this is a service offered to fans for every single away match this season, which feels like a great way to continue to grow the game and to support the club as they look to keep progressing in their goal to be perpetual title contenders.

Currently, the Reds find themselves in a 4-way tie for second with Tottenham being one of the clubs they’d look to put space between them. There’s no better time, then, than to come up with 3 points. Come on you Reds!