 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool FC Offer Free Fan Coach for Women’s League Tilt Against Spurs

The offer is for this weekend’s trip to London.

By AJ Joven
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Matt Beard’s side will attempt to turn their victory over Leicester City on the weekend into a some forward momentum as they punch the clock for two matches this week. First, the Reds host Manchester City in a group stage clash in the Continental Cup.

Then, the squad travels to London on Sunday to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League. The club have the early match also known as the dreaded 4:30am kick off for folks on the West Coast of North America.

The club are offering a free coach service for traveling Reds who wish to make the trip South and cheer the team on. The official site notes this is a service offered to fans for every single away match this season, which feels like a great way to continue to grow the game and to support the club as they look to keep progressing in their goal to be perpetual title contenders.

Currently, the Reds find themselves in a 4-way tie for second with Tottenham being one of the clubs they’d look to put space between them. There’s no better time, then, than to come up with 3 points. Come on you Reds!

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside