Ex-Red Katie Stengel Scores Late to Create Emotional Final

A month ago Katie Stengel moved to Gotham FC in the NWSL on a permanent deal after an initial loan in July, and this weekend she scored a brilliant strike in stoppage time to send her new club into the 2023 Final.

Gotham faced defending champions Portland Thorns, and the match was level heading into stoppage time. Stengel came off the bench in the 100th minute and scored the game’s only goal with a curled effort into the top corner.

Stengel’s goal means that teammate and retiring USWNT great Ali Krieger will play a final match, as Gotham FC meet OL Reign — facing also retiring USWNT great Megan Rapinoe in what looks to be an emotional final.

It’s Gotham FC’s first final.