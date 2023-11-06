 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Beard on “Important Three Points” as LFCW Get Back to Winning Ways

Liverpool Women beat Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday and currently sit three points off the league leaders.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While Liverpool’s men’s team were struggling to finish against relegation-threatened Luton Town on Sunday, Liverpool Women were having a rather better time of it as they got back to the winning ways their play this season has so often deserved.

Hosting Leicester City in FAWSL action, the Reds got second half goals from Melissa Lawley and Marie Höbinger to see off the Foxes, who started the day level on points. The win ends a string of difficult results for Liverpool and sees them three off leaders Chelsea.

“It’s an important three points because we haven’t won in the last two and to see the game out I think was excellent,” said manager Matt Beard of his side, who had lost two in the league on the bounce as well as a WSL Cup match to Leicester.

All three of those losses had at least arguably seen the Reds the better side, speaking to a much improved outfit that increasingly looks as though it could at least be in the title fight this season with tough matches against Tottenham and then Chelsea up next.

Before then, though, there’s another WSL Cup tie to look forward to, with the Reds hosting Manchester City—level on points with Liverpool and Tottenham and so also three back of Tottenham in the league—and Bears says he will rotate for it.

“We’ll rotate on Wednesday,” he noted of the challenges of playing two games a week of late. “You could see players getting tired today, players that have come off have been on international duty. We’ll rotate on Wednesday and see where it takes us.”

