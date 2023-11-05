Luton Town 1, Liverpool 1: Man of the Match

When you’re meant to be title challengers and look as bad as Liverpool did for much of the afternoon against Luton it’s hard to find many positives. But when it’s Luis Diaz coming off the bench to score the leveller while his father remains kidnapped, well, that’s something. And Harvey Elliott off the bench was something, too. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strong passing day rounds out the positives for the Reds.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down to those three options, the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds on an otherwise rather forgettable day. Now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

