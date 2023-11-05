Luton Town 1, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Late Heroics Rescue A Point

Luton Town 1 - 1 Liverpool

Luton Town: Chong 80’

Liverpool: Diaz 95’

Pre-Match

Liverpool head into this one in good form and have the opportunity to go a point behind Manchester City with a win at Luton Town. Jurgen Klopp has made one change from last week, with Joe Gomez starting at leftback instead of Kostas Tsmikas. It’s nice to see Luis Diaz back in the squad on the bench after his family matters these last two weeks.

First Half

It would be difficult to have a first half where less action actually took place from a Liverpool perspective. Whether it was sloppiness or just being a step off the pace, the Reds didn’t really take advantage of their attacking chances. As the minutes ticked along, Luton and their fans gained encouragement. There wasn’t a really dangerous chance from the Mad Hatters, but you could see the confidence growing throughout the half.

If you’re looking for a bright spot from the first half, look no further than Darwin Nunez. He took 6 shots in the opening 45 minutes and attempted 10 passes. He also hit the woodwork on the best chance of the game.

Second Half

The second half picked up right where the first left off, with Luton being very compact and Liverpool not doing enough to unlock the defense. In the 60th minute you could hear live on TV fans singing a chant directed at the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. It’s a disgusting chant and Luton Town should be ashamed as a footballing institution for allowing such chants to happen in their ground.

Luton find their best chance of the game in the 65th minute with a decent counter attack, but Alisson Becker makes a big save to keep it level at 0-0. Directly following that attack, Klopp sent in the cavalry by making a triple substitution, sending on Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, and Tsmikas for Dominik Szoboszlai, Joe Gomez, and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool appeared to have a breakthrough in the 70th minute but both Mo Salah and Nunez have huge misses in the matter of seconds. Klopp receives a yellow card in the 75th minute, I think, for stepping outside of his technical area.

Luton find a historical goal in the 80th minute as Tahith Chong slots home a great cross from Issa Kabore. However, LUIZ DIAZ of all people comes up with the heroics in the 95th minute to draw it level. He honors his father with his undershirt after the goal.

Final Thoughts

That sucked. Really hard and really bad. Never do that again, Liverpool. A rescued point is a point, but the Reds need to be winning this game.