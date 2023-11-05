Luton Town vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LUTON TOWN VS LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, November 5th |

Premier League | Kenilworth Road

4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EDT

Liverpool are traveling to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town in league play for the first time since August of 1991. It wasn’t even called the Premier League back then as it was still the English First Division. A lot has obviously changed since then. Liverpool are currently unbeaten in six matches across three competitions, having just dispatched Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. The Reds will likely still be without Luis Diaz as he deals with a family matter, but Curtis Jones will be available for selection after his red card suspension is over.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Luton Town vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LUTON TOWN

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

