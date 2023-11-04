Transfer Rumour Mongering: Salah to Saudi Arabia a ‘Done Deal’

The rumour about Mohamed Salah joining the likes of Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho in Saudi Arabia next summer have intensified. It’s no secret that the Saudi pro-league has been promising aging talent big payouts to join their sports washing ranks.

The top European leagues were raided last summer, and it looks like that trend will continue on — especially after the announcement of Saudi Arabia hosting the 2034 Men’s World Cup.

Salah being on their radar should come as no surprise. The 31-year-old is a huge draw worldwide, still in peak physical condition, and is hitting the age where many players start looking for that last big money move.

Speaking about this very subject during the pre-Luton Town press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp said, “I don’t know anything about an offer. Mo is here. I didn’t think a second about it. Yes, he’s here and playing extremely well. You can see he enjoys the team a lot. He’s in good shape. Off the pitch, even better.”

However, reports elsewhere say that a deal between Liverpool and Saudi club Al-Ittihad is a ‘done deal’ and that the Egyptian star has verbally agreed to join the club next summer. Football Insider also reports that Liverpool would be willing to let go of Salah for a bid upwards of £150million+ after their slightly less generous efforts were rejected last summer.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool were adamant in keeping Salah. They experienced a huge changeover in players and Saudi teams had already plucked three players from them — only one of whom was planned for. It may be that Salah and the club both understand that this is his last season with the Reds.

If that’s true, we need to savor every moment that we have left with the man who has permanently etched himself into the hearts of the Liverpool faithful.