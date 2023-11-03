 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool FC Women Announce Appointment of Assistant Manager Scott Rogers

Rogers returns to the club to work with Matt Beard again

By Mari Murphy
Liverpool assistant manager Scott Rogers during his last stint with the Reds.
Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images

Sean Rogers today returns to Liverpool FC Women as assistant manager after half a decade away from the club, having taken over for Matt Beard in 2015 when the latter moved to the US.

In his first stint with Beard and the Reds the two managed to accrue silverware, winning two successive Women’s Super League titles in 2013 and 2014.

Rogers will return and work alongside the current assistant manager, Amber Whiteley.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com about the appointment, Beard was optimistic about what the team can achieve:

Scott interviewed really well, we were really impressed with what he’s done since leaving Liverpool, at Blackburn Rovers and latterly at Accrington Stanley.

Scott is well qualified and is probably the icing on the cake in regard to what I need from the technical staff to complement myself and complement Amber. It’s a perfect fit.

Scott will give his opinion, he’s a hard worker, he knows the game and if you look at those years we had together we were very successful.

From my perspective, it’s important we have a cohesive team and I think he ticks all the boxes for what we need in the coaching group.

