Liverpool FC Women Announce Appointment of Assistant Manager Scott Rogers

Sean Rogers today returns to Liverpool FC Women as assistant manager after half a decade away from the club, having taken over for Matt Beard in 2015 when the latter moved to the US.

In his first stint with Beard and the Reds the two managed to accrue silverware, winning two successive Women’s Super League titles in 2013 and 2014.

Rogers will return and work alongside the current assistant manager, Amber Whiteley.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com about the appointment, Beard was optimistic about what the team can achieve: