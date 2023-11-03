Thiago and Bajcetic Remain Sidelined

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s match against Luton this weekend head coach Jürgen Klopp has provided further updates on Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara, both of whom remain sidelined for the Reds.

Bajcetic’s youth affects his recovery time, though there is no timeline for his expected return:

[W]e don’t know [when he will be back]. With Stefan it’s, again, one of these things. Stefan’s quality, potential, talent, everybody could see and it’s incredible — what a player — but the body was not ready yet. They are still growing these boys and they are all different; we have other players with a different, what is it, skeleton, a different body where OK that’s fine and for other players it is a bit too early. We just have to put the break on again and just wait until that’s all fine. Then Liverpool FC has a wonderful player to use, but there is absolutely no time that we can put on that and we will not. We just have to wait. He is here, he is training, he is doing his stuff, we are building his [fitness]. We know how he good he is and now we have to make sure we help him to get a body to show that, and not only once but then three times a week. We will get there [and that will be] very good news for the club, [but] in the moment we cannot use him and that’s all.

Klopp’s comments suggest proper precautions are being taken with the young player, who has been in training for some time.

Thiago, Klopp has confirmed, will remain out through the New Year: