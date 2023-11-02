 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool Bus Home After Bournemouth Game

T’was a very stormy night.

By dxtehsecks
Liverpool FC v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fans who tuned in to Liverpool FC’s Carabao Cup game away at Bournemouth may have noticed the weather was extremely windy. It turns out the game was being played as Storm Ciaran was ongoing. The monsoon the game was played in led to some rather funny and shaky moments from both teams. Most notably, Darwin Nunez’s winner, where the Uruguayan hitman miscontrolled a long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to laughs from the Cherries faithful, he quickly cut inside the box and delivered a heat-seeking missile into the back of the net.

Well, other than footage fit to be played to “Yakety Sax”, the storm also had an impact on Liverpool’s travel plans. As it turned out, the club’s flight home to Liverpool had to be cancelled due to Storm Ciaran. Instead, the Reds embarked on a five-hour drive home, which isn’t that long to be honest, but knackered players may beg to differ.

Thankfully, the Reds do not play again until 4.30pm on Sunday. They’ll travel to Luton Town in Premier League action. Jürgen Klopp had this to say about the travel arrangements:

“Now, we drive home. Long trip. But with going to the next round, it feels so much better.”

Well said. Victory makes everything better.

