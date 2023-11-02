Liverpool Bus Home After Bournemouth Game

Fans who tuned in to Liverpool FC’s Carabao Cup game away at Bournemouth may have noticed the weather was extremely windy. It turns out the game was being played as Storm Ciaran was ongoing. The monsoon the game was played in led to some rather funny and shaky moments from both teams. Most notably, Darwin Nunez’s winner, where the Uruguayan hitman miscontrolled a long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to laughs from the Cherries faithful, he quickly cut inside the box and delivered a heat-seeking missile into the back of the net.

Well, other than footage fit to be played to “Yakety Sax”, the storm also had an impact on Liverpool’s travel plans. As it turned out, the club’s flight home to Liverpool had to be cancelled due to Storm Ciaran. Instead, the Reds embarked on a five-hour drive home, which isn’t that long to be honest, but knackered players may beg to differ.

Told Liverpool’s flight back to Merseyside has been cancelled this evening due to Storm Ciaran. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) November 1, 2023

Liverpool have had to drive home tonight as a result of the weather and I reckon they'll be past The Rocket before this draw is done. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) November 1, 2023

Thankfully, the Reds do not play again until 4.30pm on Sunday. They’ll travel to Luton Town in Premier League action. Jürgen Klopp had this to say about the travel arrangements:

“Now, we drive home. Long trip. But with going to the next round, it feels so much better.”

Well said. Victory makes everything better.