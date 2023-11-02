Klopp Talk: A ‘Top, Top Cup Game’ Against Bournemouth

Did we spend a good portion of this match hoping that none of the Liverpool players ended up slipping on the wet grass as they played out a fourth round League Cup game? Probably. But despite the mad weather that plagued the evening, Liverpool left with the victory they needed to move onto the next round.

A first half goal by Cody Gakpo and the second half winner by Darwin Núñez was enough to get the job done.

Speaking about the performance and the circumstances after the game, Jürgen Klopp said, “It’s a top, top, top cup game. It’s all about winning, it’s all about getting through. There were good things today, I don’t have to speak about the circumstances [because] you saw it yourselves.”

Exciting Academy player Jarell Quansah got the opportunity to start alongside Joël Matip in the heart of the defense and had a big performance, especially considering what Mother Nature put him up against.

“That’s the other thing which was obvious: that he was really good,” Klopp said of the 20-year-old. “In these circumstances, wow. So many difficult balls to judge, to estimate, where is it coming down? He did really well.”

Every team wants to stay play well in whatever competition they’re in. However, the League Cup gives the Reds the unique opportunity to showcase some of their lesser known talent and provide them with more invaluable game experience.

Hopefully the effort it took to make it through the 90+ minutes of Wednesday’s game won’t effect their performance this Sunday in the Premier League against Luton Town.