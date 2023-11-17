LFC Women Prepare for Saturday’s Meeting with Chelsea

Last September, Liverpool FC Women made waves in the Women’s Super League by beating high-flying Chelsea 2-1 away in London, scoring two penalties to announce their return to the top flight.

The Reds come into this Saturday’s match in fifth on the table, fresh off a frustrating 4-3 loss to Manchester City in the WSL Cup group stage. Having already dispatched Arsenal this season, Matt Beard’s team will hope to out a marker of seriousness down away in London this weekend as well, though they will do so with continued injury issues.

Captain Niamph Fahey remains sidelined, as does Yaya Daniels. Jasmine Matthews unfortunately suffered a hamstring tear, and will be out for a lengthy spell — likely eight weeks.

Speaking to press ahead of the match, Matt Beard was able to provide some promising news, albeit for matches after this weekend’s marquee kickoff at Stamford Bridge:

“Niamh Fahey has been back in training this week, but Saturday is too soon for her. We’ve been pleased with how she has progressed; she’ll be available probably for Man United in midweek.

“Then the only other one that will be missing will be Yana Daniels, who has got a bit of a tight groin, so we’re not going to take a risk with that, especially with Jas being out, it would leave us a bit light at the bottom end of the pitch.”