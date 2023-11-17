Luis Diaz Brace Secures Emotional Colombia Win As Father Looks On

A turbulent few weeks for Luis Diaz concluded with the Liverpool forward scoring a quickfire double as Colombia snatched a rousing 2-1 victory over mighty Brazil.

The South American star led a dramatic comeback for the home side, canceling out Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli’s first half opener with two late headers to send the Estadio Metropolitano into raptures.

In the crowd celebrating was Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel, who only days earlier had been freed after being kidnapped and held hostage for nearly two weeks by Colombia’s ELN guerilla faction.

Both Diaz’s father and his mother had been abducted by men on motorcycles on October 28, although his mother, Cilenis Marulanda was rescued shortly afterwards. The player took time away from Liverpool as a nationwide manhunt searched for his father still in captivity.

Days of negotiation between the Colombian government and the guerilla force ensued before Luis Manuel was finally released on November 9, much to the relief of Colombians and Liverpool supporters worldwide.

Diaz then rescuing his country with a heroic performance days later will therefore surely have been an emotional moment for him and his family, with the Colombian talisman putting his country on a path to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

I, for one, would go see that movie.