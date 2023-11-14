Liverpool Match Club Record with Brentford Win

This version of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have once more turned Anfield into a fortress. The latest example was this weekend’s 3-nil win against Brentford, which made it 9 wins out of 9 matches for the Reds at Anfield across all competitions. It’s an impressive statistic considering it not only includes league matches but also wins in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

The ambition of a top flight club like Liverpool - to compete to the end in every competition - feels back this year, as shades of the club that was 3 halves of football away from winning a vaunted quadruple just two years ago. This Liverpool look not just locked in, but they’re displaying a stunning mental fortitude winning more points from a losing position than any other club entering the last match. And considering the two wins when down men due to cards, the current standing in the table - 1 point off of league leaders, Manchester City - feels all the more special an accomplishment.

It turns out Liverpool’s win over Brentford also helped the club match a record that was set in 1980, during Bob Paisley’s tenure with the team. This most recent win marked 9 straight home victories by a margin of 2 goals or better. In other words, this Liverpool team is not just winning matches at Anfield, they’re doing it by dominating the opposition.

It’s hard to imagine the club that limped into the end of the season last year could look quite this capable and dangerous now. Especially considering the massive turnover on the player side of things - almost all of it located in one department.

When all is said and done, should Liverpool continue to simply maintain this current run of form, it may be easy to think of this year being Klopp’s most impressive turn as the manager. Turning over a midfield that included Liverpool’s longest serving player and iconic captain, a defensive midfielder whose prowess the club had long struggled to identify a successor, and the legend that is James Milner, into what is one of the most feared and dynamic midfields in the game is truly a masterstroke of both recruitment and tactical flourishes.

Let’s hope this is only the beginning of Klopp really unleashing his wizardry on the club.