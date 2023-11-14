Konate and Gomez Nursing Injuries

Now that Liverpool have done the job by taking all three points against Brentford on the weekend, it’s time for fans to take in the awkwardly wedged intermission that is the International Break. A time to stretch. A time to breathe. A time to worry incessantly about the health of our players.

On that front, Jurgen Klopp confirmed a couple of names that we’ll need to track over the next two weeks in anticipation of the trip to the Etihad. For folks that tuned into the match on Sunday, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez were notable absences on what turned out to be a Liverpool side that was quite youthful; especially on the bench. Klopp confirmed that the two centerbacks were left out of the Brentford match due to injuries.

The severity of the injuries was unknown at the time so we should be getting news over the next two weeks on how long we can expect the defenders to be out. It should be noted, though, that Konate was formally withdrawn from the French squad, which would mean that the injury would be serious enough to knock him out for the break at least.

Not the best news to be holding, especially considering the mix of strength and pace that Manchester City’s frontline possesses. Still, knowing now and getting the full break to heal and recover is probably the best possible situation when considering the alternatives. Here’s hoping that the contingent of Liverpool internationals return to Anfield in one piece and with a deep fire to move the Reds into first place.