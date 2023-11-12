Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 3-0 Victory Over Brentford

Another day, another win at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Today likely won’t remain long in the memories of Liverpool supporters, but it’s an important 3 points if Liverpool have ambitions of continuing to climb the league table on the other side of the international break. But we’ll circle back to that point in a bit.

It wasn’t a vintage performance, and the score line flattered the Reds. Unlike countless times last year, today’s opponents did not take their chances, and equally, Liverpool took theirs. Exactly like last year, Paul Tierney remains King of the Cabal of Balds, but thankfully neither he, nor VAR could conspire to stop Liverpool’s victory.

Winners

The Power of Anfield™

The Reds continued their perfect start at Anfield, 6 wins out of 6 in the Premier League, and 9 wins out of 9 across all competitions. In the league they’ve outscored the competition 17-2, with three clean sheets on the spin.

It’s early days, but if Liverpool continue this stellar form at Anfield, it will significantly boost their odds of taking home some silverware at the end of the season.

The Egyptian King

Mohamed Salah scored his 199th and 200th goal in English football today. He’s now 2 goals away from becoming the 5th player to score 200 goals for Liverpool. He now tops the Premier League’s goalscorer’s list (not counting any Norwegian cyborgs). Mo might be the wrong side of 30, but with 12 goals and 4 assists in all competitions, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

VAR

Video Assistant Referee correctly ruled out two offside goals from Darwin, though the second should’ve counted just for pure audacity. And it correctly didn’t send off Wataru Endo.

So.

Thanks for that.

How The Manager Reacted

“It’s just when you think about the season, when you look back to other seasons, there was no season when you won all your football games. So if it happens, you have to have the right things out of it and make the right conclusion.

“I am really pleased that we used that opportunity to lose against Toulouse and then react in the way we did today. We’ll never find out but maybe if we had won against Toulouse with a fantastic performance, then we struggle today completely against Brentford. That’s absolutely possible.”

What Happens Next

It’s another international break. So, time to pray to whatever Fowler you happen to worship, and hope our players come back with all of their ligaments intact.

Oh. And there’s a 12:30 showdown with title favorites and team currently top of the pile, Manchester City. The Reds are a single, tantalizing point off the top, with a chance to go top in City’s gaff. So, there’s that.