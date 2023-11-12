Liverpool 3, Brentford 0 - Match Recap: Reds Buzzing After Beating The Bees

Liverpool 3 - 0 Brentford

Liverpool: Salah 39’, 62’, Jota 74’,

Brentford:

Pre-Match

Jurgen Klopp made some interesting selections ahead of this one. Cody Gakpo gets the start in midfield ahead of Harvey Elliott, largely due to size. Brentford are a huge team and Gakpo gives Liverpool size in the middle of the pitch. Elliott and Luis Diaz are the only two senior players on the bench, with a bunch of children joining them. Perhaps Liverpool’s starting XI need to make this a comfortable one if they hope to win.

First Half

Liverpool started well in this one. For the first half of the first half, they were largely in control minus a few chances that Brentford had in behind. Darwin Nunez had the ball in the back of the net in the 23rd minute, however he was slightly offside as the VAR judged it. Just minutes later Nunez scored again, but he was also offside, this time a little bit more obvious.

Brentford probably feel like they should’ve opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, but Alisson had other plays. The Bees were clear through on goal with Bryan Mbeumo but the Brazilian goalkeeper pawed away the scooped shot attempt. The Reds find their breakthrough in the 39th minute thanks to Mo Salah. A classic Liverpool goal that builds up through a great counter press, hold up play through Nunez, and the Egyptian King slots it home. The perfect time to score to send Liverpool into half time up 1-0.

Second Half

The second half picked up with a much calmer pace than which the first one ended with. Things got a little interesting in the 53rd minute as Wataru Endō went into a heavy challenge. VAR paused play to check to see if the challenge was worthy of a red card, but no further action was taken. It must be said that it would’ve been a very harsh sending off, but you never know with these referees these days.

Salah has the ball in the back of the net in the 62nd minute to make it 2-0, but celebrations were muted as everyone was unsure if the ball had crossed the touchline before Tsmikas crossed the ball to him. The goal is confirmed by the VAR. Liverpool would go on to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute thanks to a dart from Diogo Jota.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing after 3-0, as Alisson was forced to make some great saves.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool got the job down in routine fashion. Brentford are a good team but the Reds are well better. It’s a welcomed victory to finish out this run of games, especially after the last two matches where Liverpool have dropped points.