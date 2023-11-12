Van Dijk: “We Definitely Need to Be More Ruthless”

It’s fair to say that Liverpool FC are ahead of schedule in their rebuild. After an entire midfield overhaul, the Reds sit just three points off the top, after having had a difficult schedule and some dubious refereeing decisions go against them. It’s been easy to get carried away with the prospect of another title charge, but it’s worth noting that many pundits had Liverpool barely squeaking or outside the top 4 before the season.

Captain Virgil Van Dijk clearly sees the big picture. Writing in his programme notes ahead of Sunday’s match against Brentford, the captain evaluated the team’s start to the season and noted a big area for improvement:

“There are definitely areas for improvement - individually and collectively - but this is totally normal, especially having made so many changes during the summer.” “What we have shown more than anything else is that we are all in it together. There have been moments where it has not been easy and games that could easily have gotten away from us, but more often than not we have found a way to get a positive result and this is something that we can definitely build on going forward.” “We definitely need to be more ruthless with the chances we create. There are some good things that you want to keep and some parts that aren’t yet at the required standard – so we will keep on working, keep on looking to make the improvements that are necessary and keep on doing the best that we possibly can for this club.”

Hiccups against Luton and Toulouse aside, this Liverpool team has shown an ability to find a way to make things happen. Let’s hope they do so today. Up the Reds!