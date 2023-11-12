Liverpool vs. Brentford: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS BRENTFORD

| Sunday, November 12th |

Premier League | Anfield

2:00PM GMT/9:00AM EDT

Brentford travels north this weekend to visit the mighty Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool are coming off their second loss of the season in all comps, losing 3-2 on Thursday against French side Toulouse in the Europa League group stage. Brentford have won three straight, most recently beating West Ham 3-2 last weekend.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Brentford

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

BRENTFORD

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

