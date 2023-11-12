Klopp Makes Fresh Plea to Stop Tragedy Chanting Ahead of Brentford Game

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has addressed the problem of tragedy chanting again, after fans were subjected to chants about Heysel and Hillsborough during their visit to Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road last week.

Despite Luton’s initial non-apology of a statement, Hatters’ manager Rob Edwards later publicly apologised on behalf of the club for the incident. The Football Association also announced that they have investigated the slurs.

In his programme notes for the Reds’ match with Brentford on Sunday, he said:

“Unfortunately, I have to talk once again about the problem of tragedy chanting. “Usually, I do not want to do this because I am worried that in doing so I am giving attention to people who do not deserve it. “But I also know that there are people who I have a duty to stand beside and who I want to stand beside and this applies especially to the Hillsborough families and survivors and anyone else who has been affected by football tragedy. “This is not about any particular club or any particular group of fans. It is about football as a whole and how we look after and protect those who are in need of our support. “When we had an issue with a particular chant which caused pain to our LGBT+ supporters and others, we listened to those it affected and did what we could to make it clear that it was not acceptable. “The situation with tragedy chanting should be no different. “All we have to do is listen to those it affects, particularly as in this case they are people who have already suffered far too much and should not suffer any more, and make sure that it stops – now.”

Well said, boss.