Liverpool vs. Brentford Premier League 2023-24 Preview & Team News

LIVERPOOL VS. BRENTFORD

| Sunday, November 12th |

Premier League | Anfield

2PM GMT/9AM EST

Liverpool and Brentford face off on Sunday afternoon at Anfield. The two teams are coming into this with very different current runs of form. After a horrendous start to the season, Brentford have begun gone on a three game winning streak, including a 3-2 victory against London rivals West Ham and another win and clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, on the other hand, suffered their first loss in the Europa League on Thursday against Toulouse and could only manage a draw away to newly-promoted Luton Town last Sunday. However, one advantage they’ll have is that Anfield lift. The Reds have won all eight home games they played this season in all competitions. The Brentford game will be their first home fixture of November, and with it, hopefully they can keep their record strong.

Another boost will be Virgil van Dijk, who should have beaten his illness and be available at the back.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota

As mentioned, van Dijk should return, while Ryan Gravenberch will be a late call if he’s recovered from his knee injury. However, not available will be Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, or Stefan Bajcetic.

For Brentford, Aaron Hickey is out of the rest of the year. Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Josh Dasilva are all out injured. Ivan Toney is still serving his eight month ban for illegal gambling.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “It’s well organised, sensational set-pieces, all these kind of things. Really offensive players, really fast, counter-attacking really good. They change styles from time to time; if they consider you as a top-six team then it’s a bit more defensive, if not they have a bit more possession parts.

Other Manager: “For five years, Liverpool have been one of the top teams not just in the Premier League, but the world. They have a fantastic coach and staff, with great players. They have new energy in their squad with some of their new signings- (Dominik) Szoboszlai is a fantastic player. (Darwin) Nunez is getting closer to his top, and (Diogo) Jota is a top player. (Luis) Diaz - I’m pleased to hear his parents are now safe - is a fantastic player, and then you have the standout guy, 25 plus goals, (Mohamed) Salah.”

The Officials

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Nick Greenhalgh, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.

