Klopp Talk: Preparations for “Difficult” Brentford

Last season saw Liverpool’s arguably worst performance away at Brentford, though the Reds did come away with three points against the Bees at Anfield. Head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the press ahead of Brentford’s visit Sunday, detailing the difficulty of the challenge they present tactically:Super-challenging to play Thomas Frank and Brentford, for different reasons. They do really well,” said the boss at his pre-match press conference.

I’m not sure they are 100 per cent happy with the season, but losing Ivan Toney — that player he was for them — really is brutal. But they are stable in the table, that’s probably what Brentford want — getting through this situation and then when he is coming back, using him again or whatever. [They are] well organized; had a few problems in the season, I would say, to get used to the game without Ivan but when you look at the table they are in the middle with a tendency [of] going up. It’s well organized, sensational set-pieces, all these kind of things. Really offensive players, really fast, counter-attacking really good. They change styles from time to time; if they consider you as a top-six team then it’s a bit more defensive, if not they have a bit more possession parts. It’s always interesting to play them and difficult as well. But it’s Anfield and we should use that.

Klopp spoke at length about what went wrong last time out in the league, as the Reds look to correct their mistakes at Luton:

We were there but we were not there. Counter-press is an impulse in the first moment and then the last step is the most important. If you are there you have to block the ball. We had situations where we were with three players against one but the one Luton player could get out. That just shows that the last per cent of conviction on that night was not there. I don’t know why it was not there, I can’t just say. It was not there. We will change that — definitely. That’s very important for the way we want to play. Besides that, I think when you watch it back there is one team who should have won the game, that’s us. We didn’t use our chances. Then you cannot win a game. When we concede a goal, you have to score at least one to get a point, and that’s exactly what happened. But there’s no bigger story behind it, it’s just a game. We were not at our best, definitely not, that night. It was a different game to most others we played – and now we have the chance to put it right again.

The Reds look to make it their first win in three this Sunday.