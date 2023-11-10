Mo Salah Once Again Premier League Player of the Month

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah picked up his fifth career Premier League Player of the Month award for the month of October, with the Liverpool winger scoring five in three appearances last month.

To start the month Egyptian scored both goals in the 2-2 draw against Brighton, slotting away a penalty after scoring early via an assist from Darwin Núñez. He repeated the performance with two against Everton, scoring a penalty late in the second half and adding a bit of padding in stoppage time — also from an assist by Núñez.

Salah rounded out the month with the third goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest, scoring from a lovely assist by Dominik Szoboszlai (who also had a brilliant October).

Three of his five goals were decisive, and his goal contributions have seen him once again nip in for the competition’s monthly prize.