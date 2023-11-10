Klopp Reveals Knocks To Two Key Midfield Stars

Liverpool have had a blistering start to the campaign with the makings of a strong league challenge, qualification to the the Europa League knockout rounds all but secured, and a spot booked in the League Cup.

However, the Reds have started to show some signs of fatigue, with Thursday’s controversial 3-2 loss Toulouse in Europa League group and disappointing dropped points last weekend against Luton Town in league play coinciding with the emergence of a few niggles in the squad.

Summer signing, Ryan Gravenberch, who’s first few starts were mostly in the European competition, would have been expected to start against Toulouse. However, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Dutch midfielder is dealing with an injury:

“Ryan got a little niggle [in his] knee,” the boss said. “He was running today [Wednesday] already, but there was no chance for this game.

“There is a chance for Brentford and he will definitely be back after the international break.”

Another name who started the season brightly but hasn’t been seen for a while is Curtis Jones, who’s suspension following a questionable straight red card in September’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham broke an inspired run of form that had injected drive and poise into his side’s midfield.

“Curtis had last week a hamstring [issue], not massive,” Klopp continued. “After the international break, he will be back, but not before. Low, low grade hamstring.”

“When I took him off vs. Bournemouth he didn’t feel anything, then I came in the dressing room and he said he felt something.”

Reds supporters will hope that the young starlets make their back soon to help their side get back to their winning ways in Sunday’s return to league action against Brentford.