Bournemouth vs Liverpool: EFL Cup 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS Bournemouth

| Wednesday, November 1st |

EFL Cup | Vitality Stadium

7:45PM GMT/3:45PM EST

Liverpool continue a busy stretch with an away fixture against fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. Jürgen Klopp’s Tricky Reds have been in a fine run of form of late, and enter the match on the heels of a comfortable and controlled 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the league on Sunday. Bournemouth have struggled in league play, but managed a 2-1 win over fellow relegation strugglers Burnley on Saturday.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: No coverage (UK); ESPN+ (USA); BeIN Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Mola TV (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); Mola TV (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

Bournemouth

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

