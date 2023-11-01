Your Sporting Director Rumour is Bullshit: Max Eberl Has Agreement with Liverpool & Bayern

With current Liverpool sporting director Jörg Schmadtke only under contract for the current season and many viewing his move to the club as a temporary one, there has been some speculation this season over who could come next for the Reds in that role.

Perhaps the biggest name would be ex-Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl, who fell out at his former club and was dismissed due to a belief that his desire to take on a similar role at league rivals Bayern Munich represented a conflict of interest.

Now, the chatter out of France for some reason has Sports Zone claiming exclusive insight into Eberl’s future. And it could include Liverpool. Maybe. Because the club are said to have an agreement in place for him to take over as their next sporting director.

However—and it’s a mighty big however—it’s dependant on a planned move to Bayern Munich falling through, with Eberl having also agreed to become their sporting director but not able to do so for a prescribed period due following his Leipzig departure.

To say we’re skeptical would be an understatement, as based it would mean Liverpool are betting their future at the sporting director position on a man who lost his job due to his Bayern interest and who has explicitly told the Reds they’re his backup plan.

Why would Liverpool commit themselves to waiting for a man who very clearly isn’t committed to them? Is Eberl really so unmatched as a sporting director he’s worth holding out for in the seemingly slim hope his Bayern move falls through?

The answer to both is a resounding no. So we’re going to call Sports Zone’s claimed exclusive what it so clearly is: pure and utter horseshit of such an obvious variety nobody involved in it should be allowed to write about football ever again, the tossers.