Diaz Breaks Silence on Father’s Kidnapping

Liverpool FC winger Luis Diaz has posted on social media for the first time since news broke of his parents’ kidnapping over the weekend.

In a story posted onto his Instagram account is a picture of his father, is this text:

“MARCH FOR THE RELEASE OF “MANE” DIAZ We notify the entire community • BARRANCA, LA GUAJIRA, COLOMBIA, TUESDAY OCT 31 CEMETERY PARK, 5:00 PM, Bring your candle to light the light of hope - FREE HIM NOW!”

The latest reports coming out of Colombia say that authorities have been searching a cloud forest in a bid to track down Luis Manuel Diaz. Colombia’s elite Jungle Commandos have are said to be involved in the operation to rescue him. They are believed to be combing the Perija Mountains amid fears his kidnappers are aiming to smuggle him over the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Both of Diaz’s parents were abducted when they stopped to fill their car with petrol on Saturday night en route to a friend’s house. His mother, Cilenis Marulanda, has since been rescued and is safe.

Manager Jürgen Klopp spoke of the scary situation the team found themselves in on Saturday after the 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest:

“We played in the most difficult circumstance I’ve ever had. It was a really difficult day, which ended with a good result,” “The best thing we could do for our brother was that we win the game and distract him a little bit maybe, all the rest was super special in the most negative understanding. After more than 1,000 games you would think you have experienced everything, but no. “But it’s not about us, it’s about ‘Lucho’ and his family, and we all pray and hope that everything will be fine. What we can do, we will do, we’ve done already in the club and the only thing we could do today was fight for their brother - and that’s what they did.”

At the presser ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup game against Bournemouth, Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders spoke about the scary situation and what the club is doing to support Luis:

“We try to support him now as much as we can – lot of things out of our hands. “I think and I feel that it’s only for Liverpool Football Club that the players know we’re doing the right thing. It’s not for me to say what we’re doing for Luis Diaz. “As long as he knows that we’re doing all the right things and we pray. The whole club is behind him. He has that feeling then, for me, it’s right. “The authorities are doing everything. Everything we hear is that they’re trying everything, that’s the most important thing that his family are OK.”

We hope for a quick and safe rescue of Luis’ dad. You’ll never walk alone, Luis.