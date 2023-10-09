Alexis Mac Allister Reflects on Dropped Points to “Strong” Former Team

Alexis Mac Allister spoke to Liverpoolfc.com following his side’s draw at Brighton at the weekend:

Well, of course, we feel that we dropped two points because we are winning 2-1 and we couldn’t defend that set-piece. But, in the end, they are a very good team, we know how strong they are. But I think the team reacted really well and played a very good game.

Since Mac Allister had such recent success at Brighton, the midfielder has more insight than most on what makes the Seagulls so good:

They are good. The coach is good, the players are amazing, good people in the dressing room. That’s very important. You can see how much the club developed in the last couple of years, so I’m really happy that they are doing well. Of course it was a tough game for both but, in the end, it is a point that in the future will be good for us.

There is frustration in how Liverpool conceded both goals in the fixture, but Mac Allister spoke specifically about his error for Brighton’s first:

I think the first goal I should have done better, I should have been aware about where the players were. But it’s football – we make mistakes. The important thing is how you react and I think the team reacted very well, and that will be important for the future.

Glenn Price for Liverpoolfc.com also asked Mac Allister the question many are wondering: How is he liking his role as the sometimes No 6 at Liverpool?

I like it, I like it. I’ve said it many times, for me it’s easy to say, ‘No, it’s not my position and I do the best I can.’ But it’s not like that. Jürgen [Klopp] is playing me there, he is giving me his support and I try to do the best I can. I think I improved a lot in the last couple of years defensively and I think it’s a job that I can do very well. I feel good and I feel that my teammates and the coaching staff are supporting me. That’s important.

Mac Allister was greeted warmly after the match by the home fans, who were seeing him for the first time outside of a Brighton shirt — a classy gesture from the Seagull support, and from the coaching staff at Brighton, who made sure to take him around the ground.