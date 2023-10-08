Brighton 2, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: All Square On The South Coast

Brighton 2 - 2 Liverpool

Brighton: Adingra 20’, Dunk 78’

Liverpool: Salah 40’, 45’

Pre-Match

Liverpool head to the south coast to take on the injured Seagulls. The big question Jurgen Klopp needed to answer with his lineup selection was who was going to start in the place of Curtis Jones. He decided to select Harvey Elliott over Ryan Gravenberch, despite the latter having a stellar match in the Europa league on Thursday. Brighton has made a bunch of changes from their 6-1 defeat last weekend.

First Half

The first half started very cagey. Neither team really had much to offer for the first little while, which is a welcomed change of pace for Liverpool given it meant they didn’t concede in the first few minutes of the match. The Reds did find a way to concede first however, when Simon Adingra slotted one home in the 20th minute. Virgil van Dijk had a very sloppy pass into Alexis Mac Allister who in turn gave it away.

Things during the first half weren’t great, but Mo Salah had other ideas. It was Liverpool’s first good move of the match and the Egyptian King slotted it home in the 40th minute. He’d give Liverpool the lead in the 45th minute too after scoring a penalty.

Second Half

The second 45’ started a bit nervy for Liverpool as Brighton came out swinging. Klopp’s team made one change at half time, bringing on Gravenberch for Elliott in the midfield. The dutchman started really well, nearly scoring in the 54th minute. The Reds were the better team for much of the second half, but Brighton feel they deserved a penalty in the 70th minute. A ball bounced off van Dijk’s knee and then hit his arm, which isn’t a penalty.

Brighton scored the 2-2 equalizer in the 78th minute after Lewis Dunk slotted it home off a Solly March free kick.

Final Thoughts

That Gravenberch miss proved to be costly as Liverpool couldn’t find themselves a winner after Brighton equalized. A point is probably a fair result but the Reds will feel like they could’ve done better. They were great for stretches of this one, but couldn’t put it all together for a winner.