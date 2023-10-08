Brighton 2, Liverpool 2: Man Of The Match

A poor start, a great middle, and a poor end. Liverpool were in a position to really kill the game off after Mohamed Salah converted twice in the span of six minutes. Dominik Szoboszlai was yet again extremely influential, setting of 4 shots on goal and earning the penalty for Salah’s second goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn’t quite as involved on the attacking end as we are used to, but he did a fantastic job of keeping the dangerous Kaoru Mitoma quiet with some timely tackles and interceptions. Alisson again came up with a huge save in a 1v1 situation in the second half, and was very involved with the ball at his feet.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.