Brighton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game at Brighton with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By Mark Kastner
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, October 7th |
Premier League | Amex Stadium
2PM GMT/9AM EST

Liverpool head south today to take on the hipster’s favorites Brighton. Both teams played in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Liverpool winning their match and the Seagulls drawing 2-2 with Marseille, in France. Robert de Zerbi’s team are in a bit of bother after losing 6-1 last weekend to Aston Villa. They’ve also only won one of their last five matches.

Can Liverpool continue putting them in a world of hurt or is a rebound on the cards?

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

