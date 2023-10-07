Brighton vs. Liverpool Premier League 2023-24 Preview & Team News

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, October 8th |

Premier League | Amex Stadium

2PM GMT/9AM EST

It’s safe to say that Liverpool will have something to prove on Sunday when they face off against Brighton on Sunday. It will be their first Premier League game following the history-making, disastrous refereeing that created the trainwreck of last Saturday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Somehow it’s October, but Liverpool have just now notched their first clean sheet against Union SG in midweek. It’s hopefully the first of many to come, and the next chance they’ll have to add to the tally is when they travel to Amex Stadium to take on De Zerbi’s men.

In addition to being angry about last week’s catastrophe, Liverpool will also have something to prove against Brighton. The Seagulls knocked them out of the fourth round of the FA Cup last season. They also scored eight goals against the Reds in the three times they faced each other, leading to Brighton coming away with two victories and one draw. That was one of many things that went wrong for Liverpool last season, but this new-look side seem capable of righting those wrongs this time around.

Unfortunately, Liverpool will have to face that battle without several key players. Curtis Jones will begin his three game domestic ban after his straight red card last week. Diogo Jota will also be out suspended for his double yellow. Another casualty of the Spurs nightmare is Cody Gakpo, who went off injured with a knee issue shortly after equalizing in the same game.

That significantly decreases Jürgen Klopp’s options up front, but a piping mad Alexis Mac Allister and a correctly furious Luis Díaz should help push Liverpool through on righteous indignation alone.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

The unavailable list for Liverpool is annoying, particularly given the circumstances, but certainly not the worst they’ve faced in recent memory. Trent Alexander-Arnold should return to the starting line-up, and Matip and Ibrahima Konaté are both available to play alongside Virgil van Dijk. This means Klopp can start his preferred defense, a luxury he hasn’t had for a while.

Konaté played against Union, so it will likely be Matip who gets the call this time. He deserves it after his heroic display against Spurs. Matip was also arguably one of the most hard done by casualties of Simon Hooper’s unprofessional refereeing.

As for the Seagulls, they’ll also be without several players. Pervis Estupinan received a thigh injury when Brighton played Marseille in midweek. He joins Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso on the sidelines. Tariq Lamptey will be assessed before the match. Most notably, both James Milner and Adam Lallana have knocks that may prevent them from a reunion with their former teammates.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “So, we expect a really tough game, a really tough game against one of the best sides in the league, best-coached team in the league, I would say, because where they’re coming from and yes, Graham [Potter] did already a lot of stuff and that’s a really smart move from Potter to De Zerbi, to be honest.”

Roberto De Zerbi: “I know Liverpool are playing very well this season, but I am speaking about their style of play. They still have great players and a great coach.”

The Officials

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.

