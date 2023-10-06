Klopp Talk: Liverpool Without Thiago, Gakpo, and Bajcetic

The upcoming international break looks to be an important marker for Liverpool players’ recoveries, with head coach Jürgen Klopp listing it as the target for a number of his men.

Cody Gakpo, who left the travesty that was Liverpool’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur in a boot, is recovering well, and should be back in the side following the break, per Klopp:

“Cody, there is a good chance. He is already out of the brace, walks normal around, so from all the very, very bad opportunities and possibilities injury-wise, I think he nearly got the best but is still injured.”

Thiago, who had surgery for a hip issue at the end of last season, has faced another setback and is not yet ready to feature for his first time this campaign:

“It is just, for [Thiago] himself especially, annoying. He had now two setbacks in the rehab, not massive but enough to take him off the pitch again. Obviously not the same injury, not at all, but a bit similar.”

Stefan Bajcectic has experienced similar frustrations to his more senior Spanish teammate:

“It’s as annoying as it is for Stefan Bajcetic, who was there, played a few minutes and then played a few minutes and then felt something else. That’s how it is after long-term injuries from time to time.

“I don’t know and I will not put pressure on that [Thiago and Bajcetic’s return] because I can’t anyway. If they will be back after the internationals, we will see that. Hopefully, it would be cool.”

The boss, then, is optimistic, if unable to confirm a date supporters should expect to see the midfielders.

Conor Bradley, too, has been recovering from an issue, though Klopp notes that the club is more cautious with so young a player:

“Conor is on the way back, he is running, but in that age group and with these kind of injuries you tend to give them rather three weeks more than not enough because it has to do with the growing process of the body and stuff like this. I couldn’t get this injury anymore, let me say it like that! And that’s why he needs a bit of time.”

After his pre-match, we can assume no new returns for this weekend’s match-up against Brighton & Hove Albion.