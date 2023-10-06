Ryan Gravenberch: “It Was the Easiest Goal of My Career so Far!”

Ryan Gravenberch joined the Reds from Bayern Munich this season and found the net in the Europa League for the first time. He scored first in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Union SG at Anfield on Thursday.

“Yeah, it’s great, it feels super-good. It was the easiest goal of my career so far! It doesn’t matter – a goal is a goal”, he said about his goal.

Gravenberch has joined a group of new recruits this season who are a part of Jurgen Klopp’s rebuilding project after the high profile exodus at the end of last season. And he is fitting in well with his new team, now captained by Virgil van Dijk.

“They are [a] really nice, really good group, also [with] young players. I’m just enjoying it”, he said.

“I like it, I like it. I think Liverpool did a great job to buy such good players. We are in such a good mood and we’re just playing”, he added, explaining the squad’s camaraderie as the older and new players have formed bonds.

He received a standing ovation when he was subbed off late in the second half, and he explained how much that meant to him.

“A lot, a lot. I was very happy that they give me such a good feeling and I want to give them something back”, he said.