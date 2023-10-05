Liverpool vs. Union St. Gilloise: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. UNION ST. GILLOISE

| Thursday, October 4th |

EuropaLeague | Anfield

8PM GMT/3PM EST

Liverpool sit atop their Europa League group after just one match, thanks to a come-from-behind win on the road to LASK, and tonight’s opponent, Union SG drawing at home to Toulouse. The Reds can potentially take a commanding lead with similar results tonight.

Although Union SG have a good recent history in this competition, making it all the way to last year’s quarterfinals, they might be walking into a bit of a bear pit tonight. Anfield will be rocking, both because of the atmosphere that only European competition can bring, and because of the shitshow that transpired against Spurs on the weekend. While no amount of goals will make up for the refereeing disasterclass at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, a throttling of Union SG would at least feel pretty good.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Union SG

Television & Streaming: TNT Sports 1 (UK); Paramount + (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 1 (India); beIN Sports 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport GOtv Football (Nigeria); beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL FC

Team sheets released approximately 1 hour before kickoff.

UNION SG

Team sheets released approximately 1 hour before kickoff.

