PGMOL Take England Off Liverpool Games

The aftermath of Liverpool FC’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday continues to roll on. After releasing the VAR audio of the incident that led to Luis Diaz’s goal being disallowed, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have taken steps to address this.

Darren England, the VAR official at the centre of the colossal screw-up, will not be involved in any Reds game in the future this season.

However, it is understood that the 37-year-old will not be sacked and that he “retains the backing” from chief refereeing officer Howard Webb.

That seems odd. If England isn’t fit to officiate Liverpool games, why would he be fit for games between the other 19 clubs? It’s probably meant to take him out of the firing line, but PGMOL were the first to throw him under the bus with their initial statement after the game in the first place!

Again, odd.