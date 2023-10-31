Group Stage Schedule for Continental League Cup Revealed

With the International Break finally over, we once more have football to actually care about. Liverpool FC will play host to Leicester at Prenton Park on the weekend in a match with significance, given that both clubs are currently tied on 7 points in the table.

The club will also now have confirmation on what their schedule will look like as the Intercontinental League Cup kicks-off next Wednesday as they face league leaders Manchester City. The remaining matches are derby matches. First, on November 22, the ladies line up against Manchester United. Then, on December 13, they are opposite Everton in another edition of the Merseyside Derby.

Matt Beard will need to manage the players through these fixtures and, given Ceri Holland’s injury, will have one less player to call upon. The length of Holland’s stint on the sidelines is not yet known with the player expected to have undergone an MRI yesterday. The hope will be that it isn’t a serious injury but it is likely being overly optimistic to expect the Wales International to return in time for the first two matches in the group stage.

This will mean a need to marshal all resources in the interim and hope that folks can remain healthy with no more significant additions to the injury list.