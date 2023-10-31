Former Red Mellor on ‘Clever’ and ‘Brave’ Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool’s comfortable dispatching of Nottingham Forest on Sunday continued what has been a rather scintillating run for the lads in Red. A run that sees Liverpool a mere point off of Arsenal And Manchester City would be a situation most fans would have gladly taken given the uncertainty and upheaval over the summer.

With a summer that saw the departure of legends, club heroes, and, ahem, former club legends, Reds fans had every reason to be worried about how the club would fare this season. Public misses on two players widely regarded as the best midfield options available in Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo stung. That the latter was lost to Chelsea (along with Romeo Lavia when all was said and done) only managed to further rub salt in the wounds.

It is quite the irony, then, that the sector of the field that seems to be drawing the most praise throughout this season is the Liverpool midfield. Klopp’s refresh has worked gangbusters and among the players garnering those well-deserved praises is Argentinean midfield dynamo, Alexis Mac Allister.

In the nearly three months since the start of this season, Alexis has seen himself move further back the pitch and play as the main defensive midfielder out of the nominal three that Klopp prefers. And despite playing a role that isn’t necessarily his best, he’s provided - with the tactical wrinkles implemented by Klopp, such as placing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the midfield when in possession - a solid foundation that has seen not just a return of more free-flowing football, but also results that see Liverpool back in the Top 4.

Mac Allister has also caught the eye of former Reds like Neil Mellor, who talked up the midfielder on his review show. Mellor noted Alexis’ industrious shift as the Argentinean covered immense ground, before going on to highlight other strengths.

“You need players like that, can stop a counter-attack and then want to make that pass in between the lines, and his influence out there was clear to see, he was magnificent.”

Not much to argue with that assessment as Mac Allister’s steady demeanor and overall quality are evident in the ways it gives the other team members, and particularly his partners in midfield, the chance to shine. Here’s to hopefully more of that from Alexis and a continued march towards claiming another trophy from the rest of the lads.